OSLO Jan 12 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Thursday as weather conditions ahead were predicted to be milder than previously forecast, lowering demand expectations.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 0.29 percent to 34.05 euros at 0904 GMT.

The front-month contract, the February 2011, was down 2.0 percent to 41.60 euros.

"They're down a bit on the weather forecasts," said a trader. "The forecasts are for slightly less cold weather ahead compared to yesterday, when (prices) were up."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, expected the spot price for Friday to come out at 33.3 euros later today.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon said he expected colder and drier weather in the coming days and that the situation would become unsettled later next week with some precipitation, but said no new major mild and wet spells were likely.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 21.0 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon. That is up 0.9 terawatt hours compared with Wednesday's reading.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 113.15 dollars at 0901 GMT, up 0.81 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit price was down 0.57 percent to 7.00 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.7 euros per megawatt hour in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.2 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Alison Birrane)