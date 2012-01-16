OSLO Jan 16 Short-term forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose on Monday on forecasts for drier, colder weather, while lower coal and carbon-emission prices weighed on longer contracts.

The benchmark second-quarter 2012 contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange was up 2.33 percent to 41.80 euros at 1202 GMT.

The front-month February 2012 contract was up 0.29 percent to 34.15 euros.

"The drier, colder weather affects the short-term contracts, as the hydrological balance is drained, but the longer contracts are down because of lower coal and emissions prices," said a trader.

The front-year contract, the 2013, fell 0.74 percent to 40 euros.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the outlook was for "only briefly" wetter weather on Wednesday and Thursday, but on the whole rather cold with near-normal or slightly below-normal temperatures and precipitation.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 16.9 terawatt hours (TWh) above normal, down 2.2 TWh from Friday's estimate, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 111.20 dollars at 1214 GMT, up 0.69 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 4.01 percent to 6.71 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.0 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.4 euros compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Jason Neely)