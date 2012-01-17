OSLO Jan 17 Forward Nordic power prices
fell sharply on Tuesday on a tumble in the spot
price, continued mild weather which is making hydroelectric
power abundant, and no sign of a shift in weather patterns.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 4
percent to 32.60 euros by 1150 GMT while the front-month
February contract was down 5.9 percent to 39.40 euros.
"The fundamentals are all bearish. There is a lot of water
in the system and the weather is not very winter-like," said a
trader. "The system price came well under the expectations and
that can impact near-term contracts very sharply."
"There aren't any bullish signals out there," the trader
added.
PRICE DRIVERS
* The spot price for Wednesday was set at 38.05 euros, the
trader said, well below expectations for 41/42 euros and also
below the previous day's 45.7 euros.
* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a
Thomson Reuters company, said: forecasts are for a bit more
unsettled and milder weather throughout the period compared with
yesterday's runs. Extremely mild and wet weather not likely
though. More like near or slightly above normal. End of period
possibly slowly milder but this is not very certain so far. A
major cold spell is currently not hinted to set in before the
end of the month.
* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water
available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now
will be 18.4 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point
Carbon.
* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth $112.50 at
1155 GMT, up 1 percent.
* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit
was up 0.1 percent to 6.85 euros.
* Nuclear: outages are seen unchanged for the first part of
the week.
* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to
be 40.2 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012,
down 0.8 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to
Point Carbon.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Birrane)