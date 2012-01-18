OSLO Jan 18 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose on Wednesday in a rebound from Tuesday's drop as forecasts turned for lower temperatures ahead, impying increasing short-term demand.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, rose 0.62 percent to 32.60 euros at 1118 GMT.

The front-month contract, the February 2011, was up 0.64 percent to 39.25 euros.

"The temperatures in the latest forecasts are driving the market today," said a Norway-based analyst.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the coming week would be cloudy with some showers, with temperatures and precipitation around normal levels, followed by a period of decreasing weather activity. "A significant cold spell is still not likely though."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 18.1 terawatt hours (TWh) above normal, up 1 TWh from Tuesday's estimate, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 111.90 dollars at 1119 GMT, up 0.32 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 3.86 percent to 6.99 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 40.2 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, unchanged from yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Keiron Henderson)