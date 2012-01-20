OSLO Jan 20 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose on Friday due to colder weather expected over the region after several weeks of milder-than-expected conditions.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, was up 2.09 percent to 34.20 euros at 0942 GMT.

The front-month contract, the February 2011, was up 4.46 percent to 42.20 euros.

"The market is rising because of colder weather forecasts," said a Swedish trader. "Longer-term forecasts are also bullish, which we had not seen for a couple of months."

"The Q2 contract went all the way up to a resistance level of 34.70 euros, before retreating slightly after the EC ensemble forecast was a little bit flat and disappointed the market," he added.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Saturday to come out at 34.75 euros later today due to lower demand over the weekend.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the region could expect rather cold and dry weather in the coming days, with possibly a brief period of more unsettled conditions next week, to be followed by again a period of mostly dry and cold weather.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 15.9 terawatt hours (TWh) above normal, down 0.6 TWh from Thursday, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 111.09 dollars at 0932 GMT, down 0.40 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 1.23 percent to 7.23 euros.

* Nuclear: Valve test at Oskarshamverket 3 in Sweden is to reduce the output from 1400 MW to 650 MW from Saturday until 1500 GMT on Sunday, Point Carbon said.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 40.8 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.1 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Birrane)