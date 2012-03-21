OSLO, March 21 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> retreated on Wednesday due to milder weather conditions predicted over the region as the spring season begins.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 1.0 percent to 27.85 euros at 0940 GMT.

The front-month contract, the April 2012, was down 0.56 percent to 26.85 euros.

"It is a little bit down due to milder weather conditions," said a Swedish trader.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Thursday to come out at around 28.50 euros later today, due to temperatures expected to increase. "So the spot price will probably go down tomorrow," he said. The spot price for Wednesday was 28.91 euros.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the influence of high pressure front was expected to decrease towards the end of next week and after.

"I think above normal rain is likely and temperatures will go back to near or only slightly above normal," he said. "Major cooler spells rather unlikely, but the uncertainty is rather high near the end as is typical for spring."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 18.8 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 124.47 dollars at 0947 GMT, up 0.28 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 0.70 percent to 7.23 euros.

* Nuclear: The unavailable nuclear capacity due to maintenance outages remained at 1,800 megawatts.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 38.6 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.5 euros compared with Tuesday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by James Jukwey)