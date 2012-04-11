OSLO, April 11 Short-term forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> declined on Wednesday due to weather forecasts that continued to predict rain ahead.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the third-quarter 2012, fell 1.58 percent to 31.10 euros at 1114 GMT.

The June 2012 contract, was down 2.03 percent to 29 euros.

"We still have a wet and cold outlook. It is bringing us down, but not that that much," said a trader, who added that there was little new information to trade on in this session.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the spot price for Thursday came out at 32.70 euros, up from 31.76 euros for Wednesday.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the overall trend towards milder weather seemed rather solid.

However, he pointed out that there were also some bullish signs, such as potential drier weather ahead.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 21 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 119.92 dollars at 1113 GMT, up 0.03 percent.

* Carbon: the front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 1.59 percent to 6.80 euros.

* Nuclear: the Oskarshamn 3 nuclear reactor will now need to be shut down until April 23 in order to conduct repairs.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 39.07 euros per megawatt hours in the third quarter of 2012, down 0.1 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)