OSLO, April 12 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose slightly on Thursday as temperatures were seen staying low across the region, increasing demand.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the third-quarter 2012, rose 0.32 percent to 31.25 euros ($41) at 1019 GMT.

The front-month contract, the May 2012, was up 0.75 percent to 26.75 euros.

"I am a bit surprised actually that it's going up, but on the other hand the price movement is quite small," said a trader. "There isn't a lot out there for prices to move on. The spot is also slightly high at the moment."

He added: "The weather outlook is very similar to yesterday's (forecast)."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Friday to come out at just below 33 euros later today.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the outlook was for cool temperatures with only moderate rain activity in the near term, with milder weather later on. He said the partly unsettled conditions were likely to remain and that no stable high pressure influence was likely.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 20.7 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth $120.04 at 1020 GMT, down 0.14 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 0.71 percent to 6.99 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 39.6 euros per megawatt hour in the third quarter of 2012, down 0.1 euro compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon.

($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Jane Baird)