OSLO, Jan 2 Forward Nordic power prices
<0#ENOALL:> tumbled on Monday as mild and wet weather boosted
supply, and further falls were possible as weather forecasts
predicted no cold spell.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 4.5
percent to 32.20 euros by 1008 GMT, a big drop from above 40
euros in mid-November, while the front-month February 2012
contract dropped 2.8 percent to 36.75 euros.
"There is still a downside but it's getting limited ... a
few euros, maybe more, but it's getting very low now," a trader
said.
"The weather would need to change significantly for the
market to turn. The hydro supply is exceptionally high, but
there's no indication of a weather change," the traded added.
PRICE DRIVERS
* Hydro balance: The total amount of snow and water
available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen 20.5
terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, a small drop on a
day earlier, according to Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters
company.
* Weather: Forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, said
this week should be cool with occasional precipitation and
temperatures near normal. However, next week could be milder and
a longer lasting cold period is not seen.
* Oil: A barrel of Brent crude was worth 107.22
dollars at 1008 GMT, down 0.6 percent.
* Carbon: European Union Allowances for December
were up 0.8 percent to 7.14 euros.
* The amount of power capacity unavailable due to
maintenance was seen at 2,041 megawatts, up from 1,770 megawatts
last week.
* Coal: The short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to
be 41.8 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012,
down 0.2 euros compared with Friday, according to Point Carbon.
