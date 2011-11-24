OSLO Nov 24 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose slightly on Thursday after weather forecasts indicated slightly colder and drier conditions than before.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, rose 0.23 percent to 43.50 euros at 0906 GMT.

The front-month contract, the December 2011, was flat at 40.60 euros.

"We still have wet conditions and high temperature predicted, but the prognosis is for less high temperatures," said a trader.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Friday to come out at around 38 euros later today.

"We have much more wind in Denmark and Germany and we have temperatures predicted a little bit higher for tomorrow than we have for today," said the trader.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen 7.1 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said that wet and windy weather is certain until the middle to end of next week.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 107.88 dollars at 0914 GMT, up 0.80 percent.

* Carbon: European Union Allowances for December were up 1.07 percent to 8.53 euros.

