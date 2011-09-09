MANILA, Sept 9 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

- Central bank to release money supply and bank lending growth data for July

- Puregold Price Club Inc launches domestic roadshow for IPO, Rizal C Ballroom, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines holds rates steady > Cbank still considering fx liberalisation steps > 2011/12 sugar exports may nearly double - SRA

- Conglomerate San Miguel Corp said it will remain listed on the local bourse, quashing reports it was considering delisting its shares. (ALL PAPERS)

- Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras said the Luzon grid may face brownouts in 2014 unless new baseload capacities are built starting this year. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the 33.5 billion pesos ($790 million) initial public offering of SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp . (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Vehicle sales in the eight months to August continued to be sluggish, falling 4.1 percent to 93,108 units, from 97,122 units reported in the same period last year. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga said inflation this year will stay well within the government's target range of 3 to 5 percent. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Beauty product manufacturer Splash Corp has sealed its purchase of an 80-percent stake in the food manufacturing unit if the Barrio Fiesta restaurant group, marking its diversification into the food business. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Lucio Tan-led Philippine Airlines has obtained a $50 million loan from financial giant Credit Suisse to help finance the retirement benefits of employees who will be retrenched starting next month. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- UK-based insurer Pru Life is bullish about its growth prospects in the Philippines, saying it intends to expand its operations in the country by engaging in bancassurance and hiring more agents. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp plans another bidding for the 717 million pesos contract to operate and maintain the 650-megawatt Malaya thermal plant in Rizal, east of the capital, after a recent auction failed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The government's net borrowings in the seven months to July fell 80 percent to 33.58 billion pesos from the same period last year, data from the Bureau of Treasury showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- At least 10 petroleum and renewable energy firms are considering an initial public offering after the Philippine Stock Exchange came out with supplemental rules that will make it easier for these firms to be listed in the bourse's Second Board, PSE president Hans Sicat said. (MANILA BULLETIN)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares set to be wary ahead of data > US stocks slide on Bernanke; euro slumps > Gold up 3 pct, erases Wednesday loss; awaits Obama > Oil dips as dollar rises; awaits Obama, eyes Nate > Euro tumbles versus dollar after ECB, Fed comments

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2350 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1185.90 -1.06 -12.72 USD/JPY 77.53 0.04 0.03 US 10YR 1.98 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1865.04 -0.17 -3.22 US CRUDE CLc1 88.45 -0.67 -0.60 DOW JONES 11295.81 -1.04 -119.05 ASIA ADRS 120.41 -1.43 -1.75 FTSE 100 5340.38 0.41 21.79 --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.5 pesos)