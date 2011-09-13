MANILA, Sept 13 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

- BSP Governor Amando Tetangco is guest speaker at the joint general assembly of ACI Philippines, Investment House Association of the Philippines, the Money Market Association of the Philippines and the Trust Officers Association of the Philippines, Ballroom, Intercontinental Manila, 6:30 p.m. [1030 GMT]

- Day 1 of Philippine Mining Conference, Sofitel Philippine Plaza

- Statistics office to release July exports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Bureau of Treasury holds 10-year Treasury bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Budget Secretary Florencio Abad is guest speaker at a forum by the Foreign Correspondents' Association of the Philippines, Casa Roces, San Miguel, Manila, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- The Finance department has sought presidential approval for a retail Treasury bond offering later this year, and said it has yet to mandate banks for the issue. (MANILA TIMES)

- Environment officials are warning against the proliferation of illegal and dangerous mining as investors flee to the relative safety of the metal amid the continuing volatility in global markets. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Alterenergy Philippines Holdings is investing close to 23 billion pesos ($537 million) in three wind power projects approved by the Board of Investments in August. (MALAYA)

- Publicly listed Greenenergy Holdings Inc said it would increase its authorised capital stock to 2 billion pesos from the current 1 billion pesos. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Philippine exports are expected to have declined for the third month in a row in July on lacklustre business in the electronics sector, the DBS Group said in a research note. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The government may put off a plan to borrow its remaining foreign borrowing requirement of $500 million for the year and tap the debt market in 2012 instead, Barclays Capital said in its latest report. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Philippine Economic Zone Authority has revised its growth targets this year to 11 percent each for investments, exports and employment on back of strong growth in the past months. (MANILA BULLETIN)

- The government is prepared to provide the public-transport sector with a second round of fuel subsidy to qualified operators as it considers ways to mitigate the impact of rising pump prices. (BUSINESSMIRROR, BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co chairman Manuel Pangilinan said there was no formal termination of its agreement to acquire Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc despite the lapse of An Aug. 26 deadline. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Cebu Pacific will take delivery of four more brand-new aircraft in the remaining months of the year to augment its expansion plans in the country. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

