- Formal opening of Mining Philippine 2011 Conference

- Makati Business Club holds Integrity Summit with President Benigno Aquino as keynote speaker, Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport City Complex, Pasay City, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. [2330 to 0930 GMT]

- News conference on the Asian Development Outlook 2011 update, DER Briefing Theater (Briefing Theater 1), Asian Development Bank, 6 ADB Avenue, Mandaluyong City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]

- President Aquino has appointed former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Armando Suratos to the Monetary Board, the presidential palace said. (ALL PAPERS)

- Corporate regulators have exempted Basic Energy Corp from paying fees and submitting documents for its planned issue of 500 million shares to a small group of investors. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co expects expansion work on its fiber optic cable system, which will provide backup lines particularly for outsourcing firms, to be completed by January next year. (ALL PAPERS)

- JG Summit Holdings landed on Forbes' list of 50 best publicly traded companies in Asia-Pacific, the only Philippine company to make it to the Chinese-dominated roster. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Energy department has backed Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp's claim that the raw material it was importing for the production of gasoline should not be slapped with excise taxes. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Gold Fields Group of South Africa plans to invest $800 million in the Philippines over a five-year period, Mines and Geosciences Bureau director Leo Jasareno said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Weak seasonal demand and supply constraints caused sales of car importers to drop 19 percent in August from a year earlier, the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors said in a report. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

