- Last day of Mining Philippines 2011 Conference, Hotel Sofitel

- Central bank to release remittances data for July and third quarter consumer expectations survey

- Statistics office to release labour force survey for three months to July, 9:00 p.m. [0100 GMT]

- Oriental Peninsula Resources Group Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Dusit Hotel, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila to lift mining permit moratorium-official > Manila gets $500 mln disaster relief facility > ADB sees Asia growing well in 2012, warns on CPI > HIGHLIGHTS-Asia Q3 business sentiment by country

> Philippine firms sign integrity pledge with govt

- Jollibee Foods Corp is eyeing further acquisitions in China and other parts of Asia, having sated for now its appetite to buy big-ticket fast-food chains in the Philippines. (BUSINESSMIRROR, BUSINESSWORLD)

- The government has lined up five projects from the public-private partnership list to be auctioned to investors before the year ends. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- SM Investments Corp , the holding firm of mall tycoon Henry Sy, said it expects its third-quarter net profit to be higher from a year ago given robust remittance inflows from overseas Filipino workers which fuel consumer spending. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Entertainment City project set to rise along Manila Bay is expected to create as many as one million jobs for local workers, and raise the government's gaming revenues by more than fourteen-fold, the state gaming agency said.

- The Philippines will seek a credit rating upgrade from rating agencies based in the United States during President Aquino's official visit in Washington next week, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, MALAYA)

- The governments of the Philippines and Vietnam have agreed to accelerate flight entitlements between the two countries, according to the Civil Aeronautics Board. (THE MANILA TIMES)

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0045 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1188.68 1.35 15.81 USD/JPY 76.76 0.05 0.04 US 10YR 1.99 -0.33 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1824.39 0.24 4.29 US CRUDE CLc1 88.81 -0.11 -0.10 DOW JONES 11246.73 1.27 140.88 ASIA ADRS 118.39 0.31 0.36 FTSE 100 5227.02 1.02 52.77 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.8 Philippine Pesos)

