COLOMBO Nov 25 Sri Lanka's stock exchange halted trading for 30 minutes on Friday after the sensitive Milanka Price Index plummeted more than 5 percent in early trade, officials and dealers said.

"The Milanka index dropped more than 5 percent, so the overall market trading has been halted," said a bourse official on condition of anonymity.

When the market was halted by 0530 GMT, the index, which comprises the most liquid 25 stocks, was down 3.03 percent, while the broader All Share Price Index was down 2.51 percent.

Traders and analysts attributed the plunge to panic selling as investors feared a pick-up in inflation and higher interest rates after authorities devaluated the rupee currency by 3 percent earlier in the week.

