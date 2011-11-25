COLOMBO Nov 25 Sri Lanka's stock exchange
halted trading for 30 minutes on Friday after the sensitive
Milanka Price Index plummeted more than 5 percent in
early trade, officials and dealers said.
"The Milanka index dropped more than 5 percent, so the
overall market trading has been halted," said a bourse official
on condition of anonymity.
When the market was halted by 0530 GMT, the index,
which comprises the most liquid 25 stocks, was down 3.03
percent, while the broader All Share Price Index was down
2.51 percent.
Traders and analysts attributed the plunge to panic selling
as investors feared a pick-up in inflation and higher interest
rates after authorities devaluated the rupee currency by
3 percent earlier in the week.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim
Coghill)