LONDON, April 27 Europe's top share index rose on Friday as bumper corporate results from the likes of Sandvik helped offset fresh macroeconomic gloom after U.S. growth data missed forecasts and Spain was hit by a double ratings downgrade.

The FTSEurofirst provisionally closed up 6.12 points, or 0.6 percent, at 1,050.43, despite the backdrop of euro zone debt problems, which remain a huge pothole on the road to recovery.

Spain was again the main focus of early trade after Standard & Poor's cut its rating on indebted periphery by two notches late on Thursday. On Friday a minister said that Spain's sickly economy faces a "crisis of huge proportions".

In spite of that, markets bounced with Spain's IBEX up 1.7 percent, but down 15 percent on the month.

"You can argue a lot of it is short covering but people are already so negative on Spain and on the IBEX well in advance of this. If anything the delivery of the news is the trigger to the onside," Barclays' European equity strategist Ed Shing said.

Robust results elsewhere continued a decent start to quarterly earnings for European companies and helped counter a first-quarter slowdown in U.S. GDP.

Swedish engineering groups Sandvik and Atlas Copco reported orders surged to record levels at in the first quarter as booming demand in the mining industry more than offset faltering demand in the Asian market. (Written by David Brett)