Aug 16 Electronic bond-trading platform operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX.O) is considering a sale after getting expressions of interest from other parties, the Wall Street Journal reported.

If it decides on a sale, the company could fetch around $1.5 billion, the Journal said on its website, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report did not specify which parties had expressed an interest in buying the New York-based company and MarketAxess could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)