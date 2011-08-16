Aug 16 Electronic bond-trading platform operator
MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX.O) is considering a sale after
getting expressions of interest from other parties, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
If it decides on a sale, the company could fetch around
$1.5 billion, the Journal said on its website, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The report did not specify which parties had expressed an
interest in buying the New York-based company and MarketAxess
could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)