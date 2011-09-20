(Follows Alerts)
Sept 20 Private equity firm Technology Crossover
Ventures reported that it cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings
Inc to 1.9 percent, almost a month after media reports
said the electronic bond-trading platform operator could be up
for sale.
Technology Crossover Ventures had reported a 5.5 percent
stake in MarketAxess in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in May, making it one of the largest
shareholder in the company.
MarketAxess, which has a market value of $914 million, was
formed in 2000 by Bear Stearns, Chase Manhattan and J.P. Morgan
to create an online multi dealer credit markets platform.
Shares of the company closed at $27.68 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)