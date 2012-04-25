US STOCKS-Futures flat as Yellen speech awaited for rate hike clues
Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
April 25 Electronic bond trading platforms operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc's quarterly profit rose but missed analysts' expectations by a cent, hurt by higher expenses.
MarketAxess earned $13.4 million for the first quarter, or 35 cents per share, up from $10.8 million, or 27 cents a share, a share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 16 percent to $50.7 million, while commissions jumped nearly 19 percent to $44.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $50.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Expenses rose 8 percent to $27.9 million for the quarter ended March.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $36.05 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
