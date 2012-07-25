July 25 MarketAxess Holdings Inc posted
a second-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates as it
earned more commissions from bond trading.
The electronic bond-trading platform operator earned $12.62
million, or 34 cents per share in the second quarter, up from
$11.9 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 7 percent to $48.8 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 34 cents per share
on revenue of $47.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total commissions - the largest contributor to total revenue
- rose 9 percent to $42.7 million.
The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 11
cents per share.
Shares of the company closed at $28.60 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.
