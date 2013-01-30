LONDON Jan 30 German Bund futures pared losses on Wednesday with traders citing a large downward revision to U.S. jobs data caused some to take a more cautious view going into Friday's payrolls data.

While U.S. private employers added 192,000 jobs in January, more than economists were expecting, December's private payrolls were revised down to an increase of 185,000 from the previously reported 215,000.

Bund futures pared losses to stand at 141.79, down 3 ticks on the day from around 141.48 before the release of the data.