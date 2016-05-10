(Adds Morgan Stanley's response)

May 10 Marketo Inc, a maker of cloud-based marketing software, is working with Morgan Stanley to explore strategic alternatives including a potential sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company's shares rose as much as 19.5 percent to a four-month high of $25.65 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Marketo is speaking with both strategic companies and private equity firms to gauge their interest in buying the company, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1Tzjh3X)

The company's shares have been rising after JMP Securities said in a research note last week that the company had given presentations to SAP SE and Microsoft Corp about a potential sale.

"We do not comment on speculation or rumors," Marketo spokeswoman Stephanie Gordish said. Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)