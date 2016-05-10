(Adds Morgan Stanley's response)
May 10 Marketo Inc, a maker of
cloud-based marketing software, is working with Morgan Stanley
to explore strategic alternatives including a potential sale,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The company's shares rose as much as 19.5 percent to a
four-month high of $25.65 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
Marketo is speaking with both strategic companies and
private equity firms to gauge their interest in buying the
company, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1Tzjh3X)
The company's shares have been rising after JMP Securities
said in a research note last week that the company had given
presentations to SAP SE and Microsoft Corp
about a potential sale.
"We do not comment on speculation or rumors," Marketo
spokeswoman Stephanie Gordish said. Morgan Stanley
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)