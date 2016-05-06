* SBOLT clears with supranationals but market still wary

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - Funding Circle leant heavily on public sector entities to sell the first European marketplace lending securitisation last week, casting doubts over whether real-money buyers are ready to embrace the emerging asset class.

The lender's £129.2m SBOLT transaction priced on April 29 after more than a year in the works.

In that time, US marketplace lending securitisation has hit hard times, with early enthusiasm waning as concerns have grown around credit quality and underwriting standards.

When Funding Circle's inaugural European trade finally came to market late last month, the deal spurred much chatter - but limited real-money buying.

Demand was particularly lacklustre for SBOLT's mezzanine tranches, with the spread on the Class D notes pushed a full 125bp wider than earlier price talk.

And while the deal's all-important £87.8m senior tranche closed oversubscribed, it was supported by a £50m protected order that was pre-sold before the deal was publicly announced.

It later emerged that German development bank KfW had anchored the senior notes, buying the paper with the help of an SME-focused guarantee by the European Investment Fund, part of the European Investment Bank.

While the boost from agency and supranational buyers was seen as good news for the untested asset class, it sparked questions around whether the sector can find organic demand in the public market just yet.

"To an extent, that's their role - to prime the pump, to get a bit of support and a bit of market interest," said Andrew Dennis, ABS investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

"It might just be a picture of what the market could look like in five years - we might have a marketplace deal every other day. But I suspect that the future will still be dominated by RMBS, autos and cards."

SMALL AND ILLIQUID

For KfW and the EIF, the risks of buying into an emerging asset class were mediated by the quality of the loans and the credibility of Funding Circle, one of the most established UK marketplace platforms.

"When we looked at the portfolio from Funding Circle, we thought it was very much in line with our appetite," said Daniela Francovicchio, senior structured finance manager at the European Investment Fund.

"It's a diversified portfolio with UK risk. So we didn't necessarily feel it was materially different from portfolios we have looked at in the past."

But the landmark deal met with more resistance in the public market, where some fund managers worried it may be too small and illiquid - factors that are less important for buy-and-hold public sector investors.

Some were also put off by the risk retention structure, with the economic interest held by a fund managed by KLS, an asset manager that has invested in Funding Circle. This means the loan originator effectively has no direct "skin in the game".

Funding Circle noted, however, that it still has a vested interest in the trade, since its business model is dependent on the continued performance of its loans.

Yet these factors still prompted some investors to stay on the sidelines for now, preferring to wait until the asset class has had a chance to mature further.

"Its not like you have the history that you can look back on," said one investor at a UK asset manager.

"It needs a little bit of time before we see how it performs. And it's going to be a little while before people like us start buying into it."

REVIVING SMEs

While it's not clear if Funding Circle's trade will kick-start a flurry of similar peer-to-peer (P2P) lender deals, the transaction could pave the way for more SME securitisation, market participants noted.

Traditional P2P lenders facilitate lending between individuals, whereas Funding Circle's deal was backed by loans to small businesses, sometimes dubbed peer-to-business or P2B.

A key goal of the European Commission is to support more lending to small and medium sized enterprises, partly by encouraging banks to free up their balance sheets by securitising existing loans into the public market.

But SME securitisation volumes have remained limp in recent years, with only a smattering of publicly placed deals. There was only around 1.5bn of SME-backed ABS publicly placed in Europe last year, according to AfME figures, equating to less than 2% of the 81.5bn issuance in 2015.

For Funding Circle, securitising SME loans will likely become a regular part of its funding strategy - and the group is seeking to lead the way for both marketplace lenders and traditional banks with loans on their books.

"We think securitising SME loans is a great way to allow the real economy to be stimulated," said Sachin Patel, global co-head of capital markets at Funding Circle.

"It's a part of the market we'd like to support going forward. This first trade is really a process of education and helping spread the word."

(Reporting by Mariana Ionova; editing by Robert Smith, Alex Chambers)