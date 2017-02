NEW YORK Nov 21 Brent crude oil futures ended lower for the fourth straight session on Monday on worries that growing debt problems in Europe and the United States would stunt global economic growth and oil demand.

In London, ICE crude for January delivery LCOF2 settled at $106.88 a barrel, down 68 cents, or 0.63 percent, after trading from $105.65, just above its 300-day moving average of $105.61, to $107.74.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)