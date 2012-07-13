NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. crude oil futures rose for a third day in a row on Friday, and gained more than 3 percent for the week as China's second quarter GDP turned out not as bad as some predicted, easing global growth worries.

NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $87.10 a barrel, gaining $1.02, or 1.18 percent. For the week, front-month crude gained $2.65, or 3.14 percent, after dipping 0.6 percentage point in the week to July 6. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)