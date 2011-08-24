NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S.-traded shares of overseas companies fell on Wednesday, weighed down by Asian stocks as local markets slipped.

The BNY Mellon index of ADRs .BKADR fell 0.4 percent. By comparison the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX gained 1.3 percent.

Shares of Japanese companies were among the worst performing as the Nikkei average lost 1 percent overnight following Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of Japan's sovereign debt rating. Non-Japanese investors took recent profits while locals shrugged off the news. For details see [ID:nL4E7JO1AE].

New York-traded shares of Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N) lost 2.8 percent to $20.41 while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T)(MTU.N) dropped 3.2 percent to $4.28.

An index of American depositary receipts of Japanese companies .BKJP fell 1.7 percent.

U.S.-traded shares of European countries were buoyed by gains in some financial and mining stocks. Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS)(MT.N) jumped 2.8 percent to $20.61 and lender Credit Suisse CSGN.VX(CS.N) rose 1.5 percent to $27.68.

ADRs of Banco Santander (SAN.MC)STD.N fell 2.1 percent to $8.92 while the Bank of New York Mellon index of European ADRs .BKEUR edged up 0.04 percent.

Looking at Latin America, ADRs of Mexican conglomerate FEMSA (FEMSAUB.MX)(FMX.N) slid 5.7 percent to $68.30, hurt by Heineken's (HEIN.AS) warning that weak consumer sentiment and a damp summer would wipe out profit growth this year. [ID:nLDE77N01U]

FEMSA sold its beer division to Heineken in April last year in return for a 20 percent stake in the Dutch company.