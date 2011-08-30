NEW YORK Aug 30 German shares traded in the United States failed to keep pace with the broader market on Tuesday in a recent trend that has seen worries about global growth hit the export-driven market.

The BNY Mellon index of leading German ADRs .BKDE fell 1.1 percent on Tuesday and has lost 12.3 percent so far this year. By comparison the wider European ADR index .BKEUR fell just 0.4 percent and is down 10.7 percent this year.

Big German companies that lost ground in New York included software maker SAP (SAP.N), industrial conglomerate Siemens SI.N -- both down nearly 1 percent -- and Deutsche Bank (DB.N), down 2 percent.

Losses across the wider ADR market in the United States were lighter thanks to stronger performances in Latin America and, to a lesser extent, Asia. The BNY Mellon market-wide ADR index .BKADR lost 0.1 percent.

Big Brazilian resource companies were helped by an increase in the price of hard commodities as well as bets Brazil will soon cut interest rates. Petrobras (PBR.N) rose 0.7 percent to $28.78, while miner Vale (VALE.N) rose 0.9 percent to $27.83.

Copper ended with a 1 percent gain on a sharp drop in Chilean output in July and a prospective strike at a major Indonesian mine. Brent crude rose to a four-week high on concerns about gasoline supplies, hopes for fresh economic stimulus, and the threat of more stormy weather.

BNY Mellon's index of Latin American ADRs .BKLAT rose 0.9 percent. Major stock indexes in the region rose.

China shares were a main driver behind the 0.1 percent increase in the BNY Mellon index of Asian ADRs .BKAS.

Chinese stocks traded in New York .BKCN rose 1.4 percent, helped by gains in companies such as Internet search engine Baidu, up 3.5 percent to $148.35, and Petrochina, up 2 percent to $126.24. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)