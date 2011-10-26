NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Wednesday after European leaders said they will strengthen the euro zone bailout fund, easing investor fears over a lingering sovereign debt crisis.

The euro zone aims to leverage its 440 billion euro bailout fund "several fold," but details are not expected until November, according to a draft statement obtained by Reuters. For details, see [ID:nN1E79P224]

The lack of details and slow progress from European leaders in resolving their debt crisis did not deter buying, and foreign shares posted their third positive day in the last four, all with gains of more than 1.5 percent.

Latin American stocks were among the best performers, with Brazil's Vale (VALE.N) up 3.3 percent to $24.88 and Chile's LAN Airlines (LFL.N) up 3.2 percent to $23.96.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA gained 2 percent and the broader ADR index .BKADR added 1.6 percent.

Among European companies, Barclays plc (BCS.N) gained 3 percent to $11.80 and Germany's Aixtron SE AIXG.O rose 5.5 percent to $14.53.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS rose 1.5 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR added 1.6 percent.

In Asia, top performers came from China. The BNY Mellon index of Chinese ADRs .BKCN jumped 2.8 percent, with China Life insurance Co (LFC.N) up 5.5 percent to $36.54 and Yanzhou Coal Mining Co (YZC.N) up 5 percent to $24.29.