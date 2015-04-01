(Repeats Tuesday story, no changes to text)
* Cenkos catapulted into the top 10 in first quarter
* Helped clients to raise $1.84 bln from six deals
* Shore Capital's equity capital markets profit up 60 pct
* Boutique operators finding their niche
By Freya Berry
LONDON, March 30 In the land of the investment
banking giants that stalk Europe's equity markets, a group of
lesser-known advisory firms are treading on the toes of the big
boys.
Cenkos, a mid-market securities firm employing only
117 people, has elbowed its way into the top 10 institutions
advising on European share sales this quarter, helping its
clients to raise $1.84 billion from six deals, Reuters data
shows.
Coming in at No.9 in terms of money raised, Cenkos has
climbed above Barclays and tucked itself just behind
Citigroup.
This time last year Cenkos stood 39th but rose to prominence
with its work on the June listing of British motoring
organisation AA and then took its place at the top
table after advising Haversham Holdings on March's 1.23 billion
pound ($1.82 billion) purchase of British Car Auctions
(BCA).
Cenkos says it has muscled in on the larger deals by
offering something different.
"We're trying to put capital together with ideas. We don't
think we need to be a massive investment bank," Cenkos Chief
Executive Jim Durkin told Reuters.
"Clearly there are issues surrounding investment banks;
their returns are going down. It's fair to say that for some
time the UK equity market has been the neglected child of these
guys."
The BCA deal, for example, came along after bigger banks
were forced to pull its flotation last year.
SATISFIED CUSTOMER
With the AA listing, Cenkos pulled together cornerstone
investors to help the private equity backers raise 1.4 billion
pounds and exit their investment completely. That was only
months after the backers sold none of their holdings in sister
company Saga's listing, which was led by four major
banks.
Cenkos is by no means alone in finding a profitable niche in
the sector.
In the past week mid-market Investec has been sole
adviser in what it describes as two "stealth IPOs". In such
deals the broker contacts potential investors without
advertising, which Investec says helps companies to achieve
better valuations.
Shore Capital, meanwhile, was retained as broker by
Poundland after co-managing the British discount
retailer's listing, which was led by JP Morgan and
Credit Suisse.
"Some banks don't give analyst cover to mid-sized or smaller
companies. That presents an opportunity for us," Shore Capital
founder Howard Shore said.
His company reported a 60 percent rise in pretax profit for
its equities capital markets (ECM) division last year, having
helped clients to raise 2.4 billion pounds.
But for all the inroads made by the smaller players, bankers
at major institutions do not appear to be too worried.
"They do a pretty good job in their market. They're both
interesting deals," one senior ECM specialist at a leading bank
said of Cenkos's success. "They're basically specialists, so
they tend to show up and that's it."
($1 = 0.6756 British Pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)