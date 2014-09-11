NAIROBI, Sept 11 The Kenyan shilling is expected
to remain under pressure over the next week due to low dollar
inflows, while the Nigerian naira could weaken further after a
dollar sale by a big market player failed to lift the local
unit.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is expected to remain under
pressure, undermined by increase importer dollar demand and low
supply of hard currency.
The currency of East Africa's biggest economy closed at
88.75/85 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of
88.60/70.
Traders also said increased shilling liquidity in the money
markets would put the local currency under strain, and forecast
the local currency could weaken further to 89.00 to the dollar.
"The last time we were here, the central bank intervened. If
they are quiet, I think the market will target 89.00," Chris
Muiga, a senior trader at National Bank of Kenya.
In late August, the central bank sold dollars into the
market, after the shilling hit 88.80/90, which at the time was
its lowest level since December 2011.
Muiga said the shilling could weaken to the 89.50 to the
dollar level if it crossed the 89.00 shilling mark.
NIGERIA
The Nigerian naira is set to weaken further next
week against the greenbuck after the dollar sale by the
state-owned energy firm NNPC on Wednesday failed to lift the
currency.
The local unit was trading around 163.10 to the dollar at
1438GMT, weaker than 162.87 a dollar Wednesday's close.
NNPC sold around $300 million, but this was not enough to
give support to the local currency. The NNPC accounts for the
bulk of dollars traded on the interbank market.
"We expect the naira to weaken further next week against the
background of growing demand from importers and other foreign
exchange end-users and a shortage of dollar supply," one dealer
said.
Dealers said expectation of large dollar sale by the NNPC
had kept the market in check early in the week and the naira
range bound.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is expected to trade in a narrow
range next week with corporate appetite expected to be muted,
although interbank demand could put it under some pressure.
At 1103 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,605/2,615, compared to last Thursday's close of 2,603/2,613.
"The demand that's coming through from corporates is very
low, I don't see it driving the shilling in any major
direction," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at
Barclays Bank.
Bukenya said the shilling would play in the 2,600-2,620
range.
Traders say the local currency, which has lost 3.3 percent
of its value in the year to date, could turn significantly
bearish around October as importers soak up greenbacks to pay
for goods shipments ahead of December shopping.
TANZANIA
Tanzania's shilling is forecast to trade range-bound over
the next week due to a slowdown in demand for dollars.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 1,667/1,672 to the
dollar on Thursday, compared with 1,655/1,665 a week ago.
Most of the demand from energy, oil, telecoms and some few
manufacturing companies was covered during the week, said Joseph
Maji, a trader at CRDB Bank.
"The supply of dollars into the market has dwindled as we
see a decline in export proceeds from cash crops, especially
cotton and coffee," he said.
Market participants said they expect the shilling to trade
in the 1,660-1,670 range over the coming days.
The central bank or Bank of Tanzania said on its website
that it traded $49.25 million on the interbank foreign exchange
market this week.
ZAMBIA
The Zambian kwacha is likely to reverse some losses
against the US dollar next week as companies convert the
greenback into the local unit to pay taxes.
At 0806 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's second largest copper producer at 6.1500
per dollar from 6.0500 a week ago.
"We expect the kwacha to be a bit strong compared to this
week because corporation tax is due at the middle of the month,"
Bwalya Mwanza, a forex trader at BancABC Zambia said.
The kwacha this week came under pressure due to limited
dollar inflows in the absence of a debt auction and broad
strengthening of the greenback against other global currencies,
he said.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Oludare Mayowa, Elias
Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala and Chris Mfula; Editing by
James Macharia, Larry King)