Shares of South African insurer Liberty Holdings jump 3.3 percent to 82.60 rand as brokerage Absa Capital starts coverage of the stock with an overweight rating and a price target of 102 rand.

Absa, which says it has a neutral view on the South African insurance sector, also starts coverage of insurer Sanlam Ltd with an equal weight rating and a price target of 30.40 rand.

Sanlam is up 2.3 percent to 27.68 rand.

Another insurer, Santam Ltd gets an underweight rating and a 148 rand price target. Shares of Santam are flat at 138.26 rand.

1050GMT 28Sept11 - Mauritius' MCB jumps on profit expectations

Shares of Mauritius Commercial Bank , the biggest bank in east Africa and the Indian ocean region by market capitalisation, jump 3 percent to 171 rupees on expectations of a leap in full-year profits.

"We expect the bank's attributable profits to rise by 30 percent to 4.4 billion rupees in 2011 compared to 2010, helped by an increase in loan books and fees and commissions," says Kishen Nadassen, senior research analyst at Cim Stockbrokers says.

1002GMT 28Sept11 - SABMiller up after Australian take-over nod

Johannesburg-listed shares of SABMiller rise 1.85 percent to 270.34 rand after Australian competition authorities gave the global brewer the go-ahead in its acquisition bid for Foster's Group .

The nod comes after the Foster's board accepted SABMiller's raised offer of A$5.10 plus a capital return and dividend last week, after a three-month battle by SABMiller to win over management at the Australian brewer.

0844GMT 28Sept11 - S.Africa's Altech up, sees better H2

Shares of Allied Technologies rise 4 percent to 60.36 rand, after the South African telecom and IT firm says it sees improved earnings in the second half of the year, and says it will buy a controlling stake in European firm SetOne GmbH, a maker of digital video set-top box receivers, for 3.96 million euro.

The company reported a 24 percent drop in first-half profit, as expected, hit by poor performance in its Kenyan data business. However, the company says certain negative factors will not recur in the second half of the year, without giving details.

0818GMT 28Sept11 - S.Africa's CRD dives on mining right woes

Shares of Central Rand Gold (CRD) plunge 25 percent to 6 cents a day after the South African junior miner said the government had cancelled its mining right, meaning it would have to halt operations immediately.

CRD says it will ask the Pretoria High Court to allow it to continue mining while issue is under review. The company says it failed to meet certain requirements of its licence, such as a plan to spend 32.9 million rand on social labour projects in its first two years.

For the company statement, double click on

