0835GMT 17Oct11 - Optimum surge as Glencore lifts stake

Shares of Optimum Coal Holdings surge 8.5 percent to 36.90 rand after commodities trader Glencore International says it lifted its stake in the South African coal miner to nearly 29 percent.

Glencore, the world's largest commodities trader, says in a statement it increased it stake to 28.46 percent from 25.66 percent previously.

The gain makes Optimum one of the top percentage risers on the Johanesburg exchange. Shares of the company are up 28 percent so far this year, outstripping a 2.2 percent decline in the broad All-share index .

