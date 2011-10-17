STOCKS NEWS Reuters Results diary

0912GMT 17Oct11 - Barclays Kenya recovers as sell-off seen overdone

Shares of Barclays Bank of Kenya , the Kenyan lender majority owned by Britain's Barclays Plc , rise more than 6 percent as investors bet its recent sell-off was overdone.

Shares of the bank fell nearly 32 percent in the three months to Friday's close, as investors worried about the impact of a sharply weaker local currency on East Africa's biggest economy, as well as the impact of rising interest rates on bad loans.

"Barclays share price is quite attractive right now with a very low price-earning ratio of 1.5 times," says Deris Mugoi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

Shares of the bank are up 6.3 percent at 11.50 shillings, making it the top percentage gainer among Nairobi's benchmark Top-20 index .

0931GMT 17Oct11 - Miners up as gold hits three-week high

AngloGold Ashanti , Harmony Gold and other South African gold miners advance, as bullion hits a three-week high.

Gold is bid at $1,687.89 a troy ounce after earlier hitting $1,694.60, its highest since Sept 23.

AngloGold, the world's third-largest gold producer, is up 3.4 percent at 339.49 rand. Smaller rival Harmony is up 2.7 percent at 98.51 rand.

0835GMT 17Oct11 - Optimum surges as Glencore lifts stake

Shares of Optimum Coal Holdings surge 8.5 percent to 36.90 rand after commodities trader Glencore International says it lifted its stake in the South African coal miner to nearly 29 percent.

Glencore, the world's largest commodities trader, says in a statement it increased it stake to 28.46 percent from 25.66 percent previously.

The gain makes Optimum one of the top percentage risers on the Johannesburg exchange. Shares of the company are up 28 percent so far this year, outstripping a 2.2 percent decline in the broad All-share index .

