1730GMT 31Jan - Total, Tullow gains lifts Ghana bourse

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Shares in Total Petroleum Ghana and Tullow Oil rise on Tuesday, boosting the GSE Composite Index up for a second session in a row.

Total rises 1.14 cedis ($0.68), or 5.7 percent, to 21 cedis, on 1,190 shares traded on recent positive earning results, while Tullow Oil advances 0.80 cedis, or 2.7 percent, to 30.80 cedis on 2,050 shares traded as investors bet on good earning results.

"Total has been on the buy list of many investors for sometime now and the positive annual performance is an added attraction to the stock. In the case of Tullow, there is the general expectation of good performance," one trader said.

Tempering the gains are Ecobank Ghana down 0.05 cedis, or 1.5 percent, to 3.20 cedis on 6,300 shares traded and Ghana Commercial Bank shed 0.02 cedis, or 1.1 percent, to 1.86 cedis on 15,300 shares traded.

The broader GSE Composite Index inches up 0.42 points to 974.53 points while the GSE Financial Stocks Index dipped 4.73 points to 864.59 points.

Traded volumes are 180,540 shares, valued at 304,407.50 cedis.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie)

($1 = 1.67 cedis)

1340 GMT 31JAN 12-S.Africa's Assore spikes on earnings outlook

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Shares in Assore jump more than 5 percent as the base metals miner says it expects to post sharply higher interim headline earnings due to increased sales and the weaker rand currency.

The company said in a trading statement these developments offset lower prices for most of the group's commodities and it expected headline earnings per share of between 18.01 and 19.91 rand for the six months to the end of December, almost double what was achieved in the same period the previous year.

The company's share price was 3.5 percent higher at 228.70 rand by 1340 GMT after earlier climbing over 5 percent.

1256GMT 31JAN12 - S.Africa M&R drops, proposes 2 bln rights issue

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Shares in Murray & Roberts drop more than 4 percent, on course for their biggest daily percentage decline in more than a year, as the South African builder proposes a 2 billion rand ($254.37 million) rights issue to cut debt.

M&R, along with other construction companies in Africa's biggest economy, has been struggling in recent times after the end of the building boom in the lead up to the 2010 soccer World Cup.

The company's stock, which has risen about 9 percent so far this year, is down 4.54 percent at 26.73 rand.

0950GMT 31JAN12 - S.Africa AVI climbs, sees higher profit

---------------------------------------------------------

Shares in AVI Ltd rise nearly 4 percent, on track for their biggest daily percentage gain more than 18 months, after the South African consumer foods maker says first-half profit increased 31.5 percent to 194.4 cents.

AVI, which also sells designer brands such as Kurt Geiger and Carvela shoes, is up 3.50 percent at 41.40 rand.

For the company statement, double click on

0820GMT 31JAN12 - S.Africa on track for best start of year since 2006

---------------------------------------------------------------------

South African stocks rise a little over 1 percent, led by financial services firms such as Sanlam and FirstRand, and putting the benchmark Top-40 index on track for its best start to a year since 2006.

The Top-40 is up nearly 7 percent for the month of January, which also represents its best monthly performance since October.

Top performers so far this year have been resources firms, with BHP Billiton adding 12.6 percent and Exxaro Resources rising 12.2 percent.

Retailers, among some of last year's best performers, have continued their advance into 2012, buoyed by optimism about consumer spending and their Africa expansion plans.

Woolworths is up about 7 percent so far this year, following a 45 percent gain last year.

($1 = 7.8625 South African rand)