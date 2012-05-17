STOCKS NEWS Reuters Results diary

1130GMT 17May12 - Barclays Kenya rises on Q1 results

Shares in Barclays Bank of Kenya climb 3.1 percent to 13.55 shillings ($0.16) after the company reports a 21 percent rise in pretax profits for the first quarter of 2012, buoyed by increasing total interest income.

Pretax profits soared to 2.9 billion shillings despite a high interest rate environment and double digit inflation.

"Guys did not expect growth of that magnitude," says Johnson Nderi, head of research at Suntra Investment. "If they could pull that despite high interest rates, people now expect good growth for the year."

($1 = 84.4000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge)

1045 GMT 17May12 - Kenya Airways up 8 pct on news of Virgin's exit

Shares of Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines, rise 8.4 percent to 16.20 shillings ($0.19) on news of exit of Virgin Atlantic flights to Kenya by September, due to low passenger numbers and high fuel costs.

Analysts said foreign buyers had helped the stock rally to a two-month high last seen March 13. Kenya Airways shares were the biggest gainer on bourse, although volumes traded were low compared to the usual turnover.

"The rally may have been triggered by news of Virgin Atlantic's exit," says Joy Migongo, analyst at Kestrel Capital.

"It means people who were using Virgin may switch to Kenya Airways, but at the end of the day, there is a lot of competition in the aviation sector, and that may dilute this information."

(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge)

($1 = 84.4000 Kenyan shillings)

1033GMT 17May12 - Investec drops in S.Africa, FY profit down

Shares in Investec drop nearly 3 percent in Johannesburg as the South African investment bank and asset manager posts a 26 percent decline in annual earnings due to bad loans in Australia and weak investment results.

Investec, which is also listed in London, is down 2.54 percent at 42.25 rand.

Reuters Messaging: tiisetso.motsoeneng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

1015GMT 17May12 - Gold Fields falls, Q1 profit down

Shares in Gold Fields fall more than 1 percent as the South African gold miner says first-quarter earnings fell 18 percent as output and rand-denominated bullion price fell.

Gold Fields, which stuck to its full-year output target of 3.5 million ounces, is down 1.42 percent at 97.40 rand.

Reuters Messaging: tiisetso.motsoeneng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net