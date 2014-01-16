European shares dip on weak banks and energy before Dutch vote, Fed
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
STOCKS NEWS Reuters Results diary
Stocks on the move Real-time Equity News
0750GMT 16Jan14 - Slower sales growth hits Richemont's Johannesburg shares
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Johannesburg-listed shares of Richemont lose around 4 percent after the luxury goods maker failed to hit third quarter sales expectations.
The company that is also listed in Zurich says sales were up only 9 percent after cautious buying by Asia Pacific retailers. Analysts had expected growth of nearly 12 percent.
Luxury watch makers are grappling with weak demand in China, where the government's fight against illegitimate gifting has hurt sales of Richemont's expensive timepieces, such as IWC, and Cartier jewellery.
Despite the world economic crisis, Richemont has had a good run in the last two years rising 63 in 2012 and 57 percent in 2013 on Chinese demand.
After falling more than 4 percent, it shares clawed back some losses but are still down 3.7 percent at 102.53 rand.
Reuters Messaging: helen.nyambura.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
* Has signed a long-term loan agreement with a certain Israeli financial institution in an aggregate amount of NIS 100 million (approx. $27 million)
BRUNNEN, Switzerland, March 14 Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer, owned by LVMH, sought to appeal to tech geeks and traditionalists alike on Tuesday by launching a connected watch that lets wearers switch between a smart watch head and a traditional mechanical movement.