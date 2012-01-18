STOCKS NEWS Reuters Results diary

Stocks on the move Real-time Equity News

1705GMT 18Jan12 - Tullow Ghana slips after cut to production outlook

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Shares in Tullow Oil close lower on Wednesday after the company cuts its production outlook from the Jubilee field, weighing on the broader Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index.

Tullow sheds 0.01 cedi to 30.99 cedis per share on 670 shares traded, bringing it below 31 cedis for the first time since it listed in July.

The company said it expects production from Jubilee to average 70,000 to 90,000 barrels per day in 2012, casting doubt an an earlier plan to bring production up to 120,000 bpd by early this year.

"We think Tullow's forecast has something to do with the marginal price decline today," one trader said.

The broader GSE Composite Index inches down 0.46 points to 970.35 points. Traded volumes on the exchange are 21,168 shares, valued at 49,073.58 cedis.

1120GMT 18Jan12 - Mauritius' Lux Island slides on visitor numbers

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Shares in Mauritius' Lux Island Resorts tumble 4.9 percent to 23.50 rupees ($0.80) after poorer-than-expected tourist numbers for last year.

"Investors are worried as visitors arrivals to Mauritius last year were below forecast while the month of December registered a negative growth. It is expected that the tourism industry will continue to be impacted by the euro zone crisis," says Kishen Nadassen, senior research analyst at Cim Stockbrokers.

Tourist numbers rose 3.1 percent to 964,642 visitors last year, due in large part to sluggish growth in the euro zone, a key market.

Lux Island Resorts was formerly known as Naiade Resorts.

Reuters Messaging: richard.lough.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

1055GMT 18Jan12 - S.Africa's All-Share index hits record high for second day

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannesburg's All-share index hits a record high for the second straight day edging up 0.4 percent as investors continue to increase their stakes in miners and other heavyweights after a lacklustre 2011.

The All-share, the broadest measure of South African stock performance, touched 33,557.62, a record high, before paring some gains to 33,492.87, up 0.2 percent on the day.

On Tuesday it booked its highest close on record, at 33,476.12.

The benchmark Top-40 index is up 0.25 percent at 29,918.14, still well below its record high.

Some technical indicators are now showing the All-Share may be due for a retreat. Its slow stochastic is at 84 suggesting that it may be overextended, while its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is at 66, its highest level since late October. An RSI reading above the 70 level is usually considered overbought territory by technical traders.

Reuters Messaging: helen.nyambura.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

0759GMT 18Jan12 - S.Africa's Datatec climbs on H2 pay-out

---------------------------------------------------------

Shares in Datatec touched levels not seen since the bottom of the dot-com bubble after the South African IT group says it is likely to pay nine US cents in second-half payout to shareholders and as it confirms full-year forecasts

Datatec is up 0.84 percent at 43.14 rand, giving up most of its gains after earlier rising by as much as 5.42 percent to a high of 45.10 rand, its highest level since late 2000.

The company confirms full-year forecasts -- made in October -- that called for a 76 percent rise to 42 US cents in headline earnings per share.

For the company statement, double click on

Reuters Messaging: tiisetso.motsoeneng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net