STOCKS NEWS Reuters Results diary

Stocks on the move Real-time Equity News

1400GMT 11Apr12 - Ferrechrome price fires up Merafe

---------------------------------------------------

Shares in South African ferrochrome producer Merafe fired up, rising over 5.5 percent to 95 cents, after it says the European benchmark ferrochrome price has been settled at $1.35 per pound for the second quarter of 2012, an increase of 17 percent from the first quarter.

It follows other ferrochrome producers up, such as ENRC, the world's largest ferrechrome producer by chrome content, which is over 3 percent higher.

Reuters Messaging: edward.stoddard@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

0820GMT 11Apr12 - AngloGold rebounds, weak rand helps

-----------------------------------------------------

Shares of the world's no. 3 bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti is the biggest blue-chip gainer in Johannesburg trade, adding 1.50 percent to 264.15 rand, helped by buying interest after it fell to almost 3-year lows in the previous session. The company's share was hit after it said safety stoppages resulted in 76,000 ounces of lost production in the first quarter of this year.

A weaker rand also helped as the currency loses close to one percent against the dollar compared to its levels when the JSE closed on Tuesday. A weak rand helps South African gold miners as much of their cost base is in the local currency but their product is priced in dollars.

Reuters Messaging: edward.stoddard@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

0813GMT 11Apr12 - African Rainbow down, strike cuts output

----------------------------------------------------------

Shares of African Rainbow Minerals are down 1.5 percent after the company says a three-week strike at its Modikwa Platinum mine cut production by up to 6 percent of annual output.

African Rainbow said on Tuesday the strike had been resolved and miners would resume work on Wednesday.

Its shares are 1.5 percent weaker at 173.10 rand, compared to a 0.03 percent rise by the Top-40 index.

Reuters Messaging: helen.nyambura.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net