European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
STOCKS NEWS Reuters Results diary
Stocks on the move Real-time Equity News
0948GMT 18Mar13 - Richemont slides on share placement
------------------------------------------------------------
Johannesburg-listed shares of Richemont slide as traders in Europe say U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs placed about 7 million shares in the Swiss luxury goods firm.
Goldman placed the shares between 76.30 and 77.50 Swiss francs, traders say.
"They did book building in a very controlled way. Also, on a technical basis the stock is in overbought territory," said Ferdi Heyneke, a portfolio manager, at Afrifocus Securities in Johannesburg.
Richemont stock is down 2.7 percent at 74.94 rand, the biggest loser on the benchmark Top-40 index.
Reuters Messaging: sherilee.lakmidas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.