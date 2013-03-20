STOCKS NEWS Reuters Results diary

1123GMT 20Mar13 - S.Africa's Naspers up as Tencent lifts profit

Shares in Naspers rise more than 2 percent, riding on a more than one-third growth in quarterly profit from its Chinese money spinner Tencent Holdings.

Naspers, which owns just over a third of China's largest online gaming and social networking company, is up 2.1 percent at 598.55 rand.

Tencent posted a 36.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit from a year ago, meeting analysts' expectations on robust sales of online games.

