Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
BUENOS AIRES, June 17 The Argentine stock market reversed early morning trade losses and was up around 3.5 percent on Tuesday as investors snapped up cheaper stocks.
The Merval stock index tumbled over 10 percent on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the country's appeal to avoid paying $1.33 billion to hedge fund creditors, sparking fears of a default. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by James Dalgleish)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
* Has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of arion bank for an amount in aggregate of greater than isk 48.8 billion