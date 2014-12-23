Dec 24 (Reuters) -

Here is a list of when some Asia-Pacific stock exchanges will be closed for the Christmas holidays.

The stock exchanges of countries that are not included in this list are open every day this week.

Australia: Dec. 25-26

Hong Kong: Market closes at midday Dec 24, and is shut Dec. 25-26

India: Dec. 25

Indonesia: Dec. 25-26

Malaysia: Dec. 25

New Zealand: Dec. 25-26

Philippines: Dec. 24-26

Singapore: Dec 25

South Korea: Dec. 25

(Compiled by Richard Borsuk)