UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 24 (Reuters) -
Here is a list of when some Asia-Pacific stock exchanges will be closed for the Christmas holidays.
The stock exchanges of countries that are not included in this list are open every day this week.
Australia: Dec. 25-26
Hong Kong: Market closes at midday Dec 24, and is shut Dec. 25-26
India: Dec. 25
Indonesia: Dec. 25-26
Malaysia: Dec. 25
New Zealand: Dec. 25-26
Philippines: Dec. 24-26
Singapore: Dec 25
South Korea: Dec. 25
(Compiled by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts