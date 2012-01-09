HONG KONG, Jan 9 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads are wider despite upbeat data from the world's two largest economies as investors worried about the euro zone's growth outlook with divisions emerging across the region on a proposed transaction tax.

Indian credits underperformed as inflation remained elevated with growth increasingly becoming a concern.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at 210bp/213bp, compared with the morning's 207bp. Newly sold bonds from Kexim are trading a little wider with the 2017s at 320bp over US Treasuries and the 2022s are at 306/303bp.

Last week, these bonds were sold at spreads of 315bp and 305bp respectively. Philippine sovereign bonds are off highs in price after Indonesia announced a bond deal.

"Data has been good in the US and China but spreads are wider in sympathy with the other risk markets. Its going to be a rough week ahead with key meetings in Europe, corporate earnings in the US and big Spanish and Italian auctions," said a Singapore-based trader with an Asian bank.

Chinese bank and property credits were boosted by signs credit conditions in the world's second biggest economy are easing. Data released on Sunday showed China's banks raised lending in December on the back of stronger money supply, reinforcing perceptions that the central bank is gently easing policy to cushion the impact of the global economic slowdown.

Bank of East Asia's 2020 bonds are at 395bp above, about 10bp tighter than their levels in end-2011. Bank of China bonds due 2016 are trading at 225bp above, nearly 15bp tighter than last month. ICBC 2016 is at 280/275bp.

"Generally China's macro economic data has came out better than market expected and its signal for further monetary easing has been boosting some confidence - therefore no hard landing has been increasingly become a market consensus," said Becky Liu, HSBC Asia credit strategist.

Chinese property sector credits are also supported by expectations local authorities will ease some of the purchase restrictions that have been in place to check overheating in the real estate market.

Evergrande 2015 is at 83/84, Country Garden 2018 is trading up at 89.5/90.5 and Longfor Property 2016 was dealt at 92.5/93.5, about 2-3 points higher from their December levels.

Shanghai Zendai bonds due in 2012 are bid up to around mid-90s from its December level of around 90 boosted by a plan to sell the company's interests in a Shanghai Bund project to SOHO China Ltd.

Sino-Forest bonds are holding firm as there are some who see value in the plantation company which received a default notice from bondholders last month after it delayed reporting its financial results again.

"There is a lot of interest in the mid-20s price range," said a Hong Kong based trader at an Asian bank referring to the 2014 bonds. "If you are a big shareholder you want to make sure your interest will not be jeopardised by credit investors and want to buy up the bonds. People actually think there is some cash in the company and you can extract some value."

But Indian bonds continued to be under pressure as signs emerged authorities are worried about growth in Asia's third biggest economy with inflation remaining at elevated levels. Redemption pressures are also high in 2012 on Indian borrowers.

ICICI 2020s are trading at 510bp/490bp above US Treasuries while Bank of India 2021s are at 500bp/480bp.

