SINGAPORE, January 11 (IFR) - There was a slightly weaker tone in the morning session, with a regional syndicate desker calling up the specter of diverging equity and credit markets, with Asian credit failing to catch the positive tailwind from last night's US equity session.

Supply is clearly weighing on the Asian credit space, with the dynamic most starkly demonstrated by the performance of the new Hutch deal, with the 2022s out a hefty 14bp from reoffer to Treasuries plus 289bp and the 2017s out by 3bp at plus 278bp bid.

"The market's struggling to absorb the supply and there is a dynamic since the well received deals last week for the Philippines and Kexim of decreasing book sizes, which is something of a worrying development," said a regional syndicate head.

The lackluster credit market tone has been underscored by poor secondary performance in other recent deals, with the ICTSI perp last at 97.5 bid versus a 98.375 reoffer and the new Indonesia at 97.20 versus a 98.148 reoffer. The Philippines 25-year also traded below par for the first time, and was last at 99.75 bid.

Korean investment grade cash is around 5bp wider, as exemplified by that widening on the Korea Finance Corp 2021s which were last bid at plus 305bp.

Indian bellwether the Reliance 2020s is flat at plus 405bp, where it has been for the past week. There has been a similar flatlining in the Indian IG space.

Meanwhile China property is unchanged to a half point lower. Sector benchmark the Cogard 2018s are unchanged at 89.5 bid, while the Agile 2017s are a half weaker at 82.5 bid, as are the Evergrande 2015s at 82.5 and the Kaisa 2015s at 83 bid.

