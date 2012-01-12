SINGAPORE, January 12 (IFR) - There was a slightly
better tone in the morning session although the market is still
struggling to absorb the recent round of supply and casting a
nervous eye on eurozone headline risk. Some of the recent new
issues which were hit down yesterday have recovered, albeit in
the context of thin volume.
The next test of the market's ability to absorb supply
without shorts hammering the paper in the after market will be
tonight's print on Korea Gas with the company lining up a
benchmark-sized 30-year on which guidance has been tightened to
the Treasuries plus 360bp-362.5bp area from the initial 325.5bp
initial released yesterday in New York hours.
The deal has garnered a USD2.5bn book. As a measure of the
less than dynamic tone, the iTraxx Series 16 index is unchanged
at 207bp.
A syndicate head in Hong Kong said that his house had seen
interest in the Korea Oil 2016s which were last at plus 252bp
bid, or 3bp tighter on the morning. On recent new deals the
Philippines 25-year has gained 40 cents to 99.9 bid, while the
Kexim 5-year and 10.25-year tranches are each 2bp tighter to
plus 320bp and plus 306bp respectively.
The Hutch two-parter has staged a recovery, with the 5-year
in at plus 268bp from a plus 275bp reoffer, while the 10-year
languishes at plus 282bp or 7bp wider from reoffer. The ICTSI
perp is an eighth below reoffer at 98.25 bid.
China property is between a quarter to two and a half points
better. Bellwether Cogard 2018s are three quarters better at
90.75, with the Evergrande 2015s are one and a quarter better at
86 bid and the Agile 2017s up a quarter at 84.5.
In single name CDS, China is 1bp wider at 148bp, Korea at
169bp, Malaysia at 143bp and Thailand at 184bp, all unchanged,
while the Philippines is morning's worst performer at 192bp for
a 2bp widening while Indonesia is out 1bp at 212bp.
