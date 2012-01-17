HONG KONG, Jan 17 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were tighter on Tuesday after China released street beating growth data but the gains were checked by the steadily growing queue of issuers.

KT Corporation and Lifestyle International are both pricing bonds today, while Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp could launch a 5-year debt offering shortly.

Samsung International has also indicated it could raise as much as USD1bn via an offshore bond. Hong Kong infrastructure company NWS Holdings is on the road with a potential Reg S dollar bond deal.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index moved in to 198bp/201 bp from 202bp/204bp before the Chinese economic data.

Korea Gas due 2042 saw some profit taking as investors made room for new supplies. Its bonds were at 327bp/325bp after tightening to as low as 317bp. These 30-year bonds priced last week at 345bp over US Treasuries.

Hong Kong property developer Nan Fung International Holdings due 2017 are quoted at 450bp/447bp. They were sold last week at a spread of 460bp.

Risk appetite improved after China reported fourth-quarter year-on-year growth of 8.9%, slightly stronger than the 8.7% that economists polled by Reuters.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.9% and investors are eyeing a higher open at Wall Street when trade resumes after Monday's holiday. S&P Futures are up 0.6%.

"It reaffirms our thesis that China will achieve a soft landing in 2012 which in turn should support Chinese issuer fundamentals," said Mark Reade, credit analyst with Credit Agricole.

"But the key driver for Asia remains Europe, where despite the multiple downgrades of euro zone sovereigns and EFSF, recent ECB intervention (ie: its 3-year LTRO) is a game changer for financial markets generally. That is driving Asian markets more than anything else."

High yield bonds were bid up by 0.25-0.75 of a point, with Country Garden due 2018 trading at 92.5/93.5 and Longfor Property due 2016 at 95/96.

"The high yield has been benefiting from a combination of technicals and fundamentals. In the IG space supply has been heavy and this is capping the upside," said a Hong Kong-based head of credit trading at a US bank.

Indonesian coal company Bumi saw its 2017 bonds recover to 101/102 but supply risks limited the gains.

"Indonesian companies may look to refinance bank debt opportunistically this year," said a high yield analyst. ?Some banks may be less willing to lend as they cut balance sheet exposure.

So companies need to find another source of lending and the bond market is one source. Companies like Bumi Resources which had raised funds under pressure may also look to the bond markets. They had taken loans at 19% from CIC which could perhaps be refinanced more cheaply now."

Bumi Resources has repaid USD600m of the USD1.9bn debt owed to China Investment Corporation using bridge loans. The CIC debt was costing the company 19% interest and the bridge loans saves the company USD72m annually. These combined bridge facilities are expected to be taken out through bonds.

Nathaniel Rothschild, who owns a 10% stake in London-listed holding company Bumi PLC and is also the co-chairman, has called for a "radical cleaning up" of corporate governance at Bumi Resources.

Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com