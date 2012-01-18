HONG KONG, Jan 18 (IFR) - KT Corp's newly priced bond performed better in the market flooded with fresh bond supplies, as issuers rushed to conclude deals before the Lunar New year break.

NWS Holdings, Standard Chartered Bank and Shinhan Bank are all due to price deals today. Chinese property bonds are also trading higher on expectations of monetary easing in the world's second biggest economy.

Investor appetite is beginning to sour on supply pressures with some of the recently priced issues weakening from their reoffer levels.

Financial markets are also eyeing a Portuguese auction later in the day to gauge investor confidence. It is the country?s biggest debt auction since last year's bailout.

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index are quoted at 200/202 bp, 1-2bp tighter.

Newly sold bonds from KT Corp are trading at 301bp/305bp while Lifestyle International Holdings is trading at 460bp/467bp after tightening to 455bp.

These bonds were priced overnight at 310bp and 460bp respectively.

Hong Kong property developer Nan Fung International Holdings due 2017 are quoted at 470bp/460bp. They were sold last week at a spread of 460bp.

"A lot of new issues are not performing that well, there are flippers who wait for the tightening to stop to get out. KT Corp is expected to do better because of the quality of the book and a lot of local Korean support for these bonds," said a Hong Kong based credit trader.

Among issues due to price today are Shinhan Bank's 5.5-year dollar-denominated bonds, Standard Chartered's 10-year dollar bonds and NWS Holdings' 5-year dollar bond.

Expectations of an easier monetary policy in China are building after the world's second biggest economy expanded at its slowest pace in 2-1/2 years in Q4.

Chinese property bonds were trading a point higher with Agile 2017s at 85.07/85.08 cents on the dollar. The Evergrande 2015s were at 90.5/91.5 cents on a dollar.

Powerlong December contract sales fell 47% month-on-month and 82% year-on-year. Its 13.75% 2015 bonds are down half a point to 73 cents to a dollar.

Regional equities were mixed with Korea's Kospi index trading 0.1% weaker, Australia's S&P/ASX200 index 0.17% higher and Japan's Nikkei average up 1%. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.14%.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com