HONG KONG, Jan 19 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were
firm although expectations of more supply in the rest of the
quarter kept buyers in check.
Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16
index are quoted about 3bp tighter at 196.5bp/198.5p. Newly sold
bonds from Shinhan are trading at 354bp/353bp after pricing at
365bp.
Standard Chartered Bank bonds are at 382bp/387bp over US
Treasuries after pricing at 390bp over in an issue that was
almost three times covered.
Indonesia's rating upgrade by Moody's to investment grade
just a month after a similar move by Fitch supported market
sentiment but most said the move was already priced in.
Indonesia's newly sold 2042 bonds were traded at
100.00/100.25 cents on the dollar. It was at 98.5 before the
announcement on Wednesday. The 2038s were at 134/135 cents on
the dollar.
Indonesia's 5-year credit default swaps were at 197bps,
after narrowing 10bp to 195bp after the upgrade.
The Pertamina and PLNs were trading about 1/2 to one point
higher on the day.
"By and large new issues are being traded actively and the
bulls are not in a big rush as there will be a huge supply of
investment grade bonds coming," said a Singapore-based credit
trader.
Regional equities are trading firm with Korea's Kospi index
trading up nearly 1%, Australia's S&P/ASX200 index 0.15% higher
and Japan's Nikkei average up 1.17%. The MSCI index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.82%.
Nomura expects gross issuance amount from Korea could
potentially overshoot to about USD10bn this year.
"We think this new issue (Shinhan) looks fairly valued only
with a new issue premium of about 5-10bp, which does not
compensate investors enough for the upcoming heavy issuance
pipeline from other Korean banks," William Mak, credit analyst
at Nomura said.
India's energy focussed conglomerate Reliance Industries
will consider a share buyback. Details are expected tomorrow
with the Board meeting and Q3 results . A large number would be
a clear credit negative, amidst weak operating momentum and
fears that the abundance of riches would not be invested into
high credit quality new assets.
Reliance Industries' 2020 bonds are at 380bp/365bp over
treasuries from an issue price of 205bp over and its 2040 bonds
are at 435bp/420bp over treasuries from an issue price of 240bp.
On the radar later in the day are the Spanish and French
debt auctions, in addition to earnings from large US companies
like Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Google, Microsoft and IBM.
