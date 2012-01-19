HONG KONG, Jan 19 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were firm although expectations of more supply in the rest of the quarter kept buyers in check.

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index are quoted about 3bp tighter at 196.5bp/198.5p. Newly sold bonds from Shinhan are trading at 354bp/353bp after pricing at 365bp.

Standard Chartered Bank bonds are at 382bp/387bp over US Treasuries after pricing at 390bp over in an issue that was almost three times covered.

Indonesia's rating upgrade by Moody's to investment grade just a month after a similar move by Fitch supported market sentiment but most said the move was already priced in.

Indonesia's newly sold 2042 bonds were traded at 100.00/100.25 cents on the dollar. It was at 98.5 before the announcement on Wednesday. The 2038s were at 134/135 cents on the dollar.

Indonesia's 5-year credit default swaps were at 197bps, after narrowing 10bp to 195bp after the upgrade.

The Pertamina and PLNs were trading about 1/2 to one point higher on the day.

"By and large new issues are being traded actively and the bulls are not in a big rush as there will be a huge supply of investment grade bonds coming," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

Regional equities are trading firm with Korea's Kospi index trading up nearly 1%, Australia's S&P/ASX200 index 0.15% higher and Japan's Nikkei average up 1.17%. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.82%.

Nomura expects gross issuance amount from Korea could potentially overshoot to about USD10bn this year.

"We think this new issue (Shinhan) looks fairly valued only with a new issue premium of about 5-10bp, which does not compensate investors enough for the upcoming heavy issuance pipeline from other Korean banks," William Mak, credit analyst at Nomura said.

India's energy focussed conglomerate Reliance Industries will consider a share buyback. Details are expected tomorrow with the Board meeting and Q3 results . A large number would be a clear credit negative, amidst weak operating momentum and fears that the abundance of riches would not be invested into high credit quality new assets.

Reliance Industries' 2020 bonds are at 380bp/365bp over treasuries from an issue price of 205bp over and its 2040 bonds are at 435bp/420bp over treasuries from an issue price of 240bp.

On the radar later in the day are the Spanish and French debt auctions, in addition to earnings from large US companies like Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Google, Microsoft and IBM.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com