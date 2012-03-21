SINGAPORE, March 21 (IFR) - The Asian credit markets have moved rapidly from a net long risk-on mode to a net short risk-off mode, according to a Singapore-based trader, leaving ample room for a technical bounce off the recent lows.

He characterized the market as "confused" and suggested that the main driver of real money is now the softening US Treasury market. From the current 2.37% yield on the 10-year Treasury, the next key technical support level is 2.42%, which if breached leads the market up to 2.75% and then to 3%.

Real money is now of a mind to take money off the table and in addition to this negative dynamic, the welter of recent supply is providing a drag to any upside in what remains a relatively over-valued market. Nevertheless the new series 17 IG index is 3bp better coming up to the close, at 148bp bid.

Following the announcement of a new deal by ICICI Bank, the seasoned ICICI curve is unchanged with the exception of the 2022s which have added 10bp on news of the supply.

Elsewhere in Asian FIG, the China bank curve, which is now largely the object of retail attention, and typically trades in scraps of USD1m-USD2m, size which is eminently capable of moving bond spreads by 2bp-3bp, is around 5bp tighter. The Bank of China 2020s are at Treasuries plus 227bp bid, while the StanChart 2020s are at plus 255bp, both 5bp tighter.

Meanwhile recent China property issuance has been dragged down by the China growth fear story, with the deteriorating macro backdrop combining with government moves to cool the sector providing a poisonous combination for the China property complex. The new Agile and KWG are each a half point lower for their lowest print since issuance last week. Each is bid at 6.5.

In single-name liquid CDS, the complex is unchanged to 5bp tighter. Leading the way to the upside is the Philippines which is closing out 5bp tighter at 145bp bid, while Indonesia is 2bp tighter at 155bp, as is Thailand which has printed 125bp.

The newly-minted Alam Sutera has allied up 75 cents to a 99.75 bid, as under-allocated private banks have stepped in to get paper from partially filled circles. The dollar perp market has rallied around 20bp, with the general thinking now that the recent round of Singapore dollar perp supply has filled demand and that dollar perp issuance will not appear in the near future.

The CKI perps are 20bp tighter at 8.5% as is the Hutch perp at 5.25%. Elsewhere in recent IG new issuance the Hutch 2022s are 3bp tighter at plus 207bp bid, while the 2017s are in by 1bp to plus 204bp. All the recent Singapore bank supply is bid at Treasuries plus 145bp, or 1bp tighter on the day.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com