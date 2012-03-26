SINGAPORE, March 26 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were
broadly in flatline mode today, with little in the way of
economic data input to tempt players into the market, and
players awaiting a round of supply ahead of Easter which is
going to determine the medium term direction of the market.
In a measure of the lackluster nature of the session, the
series 17 IG index is unchanged on the day as we come into the
close, at a 150bp mid.
A regional trader was of the opinion that the street is
constructively set up to absorb the new supply and that the
chance was that rising new issue premiums in the context of
issuers needing to compensate investors for the lingering
directional risk in Treasuries would ensure a smooth passage for
primary paper.
A regional syndicate head saw decent value in the proposed
benchmark-sized 5-year from Korea National Oil, putting it in
the context of a 10bp new issue concession from leads Barclays,
BofAML, BNP and Deutsche Bank at the Treasuries plus 230bp area
guidance.
In terms of secondary demand there has been good buying
today of the 10-year Hong Kong high-grade space, which is around
5bp to 10bp tighter.
The trader was lifted last Friday on the recently issued
Hutch 2022s at Treasuries plus 223bp, and in a reflection of
high-grade demand at that tenor, he was lifted in the paper
today at plus 210bp.
Meanwhile, with the Indian bank offshore curve still
relatively flat, and buyers on balance favouring short duration,
demand has been seen for the ICICI due 2015s, which have
tightened in 5bp to a plus 370bp/355bp, adding to the 150bp-odd
rally seen over the past few months. There are also better bids
on the street for the Axis Bank 2016s and the Canara Bank 2016s.
Single name liquid Asian CDS is unchanged to 2bp tighter,
with scraps of two-way flow going through.
Support for both the Hong Kong and India bank curves has
been critically provided by the fact that the region?s private
banks continue to offer a leveraged buying opportunity for their
customers.
In terms of newly minted paper, the recent Mongolian Mining
is bid at 100, or flat to reoffer, the new supply from the
Singapore banks in US dollars is at a 150bp mid, or unchanged on
the day and the Alam Sutera is up at 100.5, or 1.5 over reoffer
last week.
The recent KWG and Agile are a tad weaker with the China
property sector, with the former down 0.125 and the latter down
a quarter for bids of 95.25 and 95.75 respectively. Bellwether
Cogard 2018s is bucking the trend in the property complex with a
0.125 gain for a 97.75 bid.